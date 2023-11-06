Live Radio
VCU Rams begin season at home against the McNeese Cowboys

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

McNeese Cowboys at VCU Rams

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams host the McNeese Cowboys in the season opener.

VCU finished 15-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Rams averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

McNeese went 11-23 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Cowboys averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

