VCU Rams begin season at home against the McNeese Cowboys

McNeese Cowboys at VCU Rams
Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams host the McNeese Cowboys in the season opener.
VCU finished 15-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Rams averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.
McNeese went 11-23 overall last season while going 3-14 on the road. The Cowboys averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.
