VCU Rams and the Iowa State Cyclones meet

Iowa State Cyclones (4-0) vs. VCU Rams (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams play the Iowa State Cyclones in Orlando, Florida.

VCU finished 27-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Rams averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

Iowa State went 19-14 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cyclones averaged 67.6 points per game last season, 10.7 on free throws and 19.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

