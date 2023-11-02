VCU opens season at home against McNeese

McNeese Cowboys at VCU Rams Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 142…

McNeese Cowboys at VCU Rams

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams start the season at home against the McNeese Cowboys.

VCU went 27-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rams gave up 62.9 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

McNeese went 3-14 on the road and 11-23 overall last season. The Cowboys averaged 11.3 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

