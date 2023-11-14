VCU hosts Radford in non-conference action

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at VCU Rams (1-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Radford play…

Radford Highlanders (2-1) at VCU Rams (1-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Radford play in non-conference action.

VCU finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Rams shot 46.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Radford went 7-10 on the road and 21-15 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.