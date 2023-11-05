VCU hosts McNeese to start season

McNeese Cowboys at VCU Rams
Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10.5; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams begin the season at home against the McNeese Cowboys.
VCU went 27-8 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Rams averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.
McNeese went 3-14 on the road and 11-23 overall last season. The Cowboys averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.4 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
