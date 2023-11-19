Vann, Verhulst lead No. 25 Oklahoma past Virginia, 82-67

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Payton Verhulst hit three 3-pointers to…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Payton Verhulst hit three 3-pointers to spark a decisive second quarter as No. 25 Oklahoma rolled past Virginia 82-67 on Sunday afternoon.

The unbeaten Sooners (5-0) took a 24-18 lead after one quarter, then broke it open by outscoring the Cavaliers 20-9 to take a 44-27 halftime lead. Virginia went scoreless for six minutes in the second quarter.

Verhulst hit from distance to open the second quarter and knocked down her second a minute later to put Oklahoma up 32-20. Kaydan Lawson answered with a 3 for Virginia but the Cavaliers were scoreless until Lawton converted a layup with 2:05 left to make it 42-25.

Vann was 3 of 5 from distance and Verhulst was 4 of 6 to finish with 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sahara Williams had 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Lexy Keys had 11 points. Aubrey Jones had 12 points off the bench.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia (3-1) with 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and had a pair of steals. Olivia McGhee had 14 points and grabbed five boards and London Clarkson had 13 points.

Oklahoma travels to Fort Myers, Florida, and faces Princeton on Thursday in a first-round game at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Virginia takes on Tulane in a first-round game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Friday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.