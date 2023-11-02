Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Vanderbilt opens season at…

Vanderbilt opens season at home against Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Presbyterian Blue Hose for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 14-6 at home last season while going 22-15 overall. The Commodores gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Presbyterian went 1-18 in Big South play and 0-15 on the road a season ago. The Blue Hose averaged 10.8 assists per game on 22.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up