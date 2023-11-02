Vanderbilt opens season at home against Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Presbyterian Blue Hose for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 14-6 at home last season while going 22-15 overall. The Commodores gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Presbyterian went 1-18 in Big South play and 0-15 on the road a season ago. The Blue Hose averaged 10.8 assists per game on 22.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

