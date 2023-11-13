Vanderbilt hosts UNC Greensboro after Kamateros’ 21-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the UNC…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-67 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Vanderbilt went 22-15 overall last season while going 14-6 at home. The Commodores averaged 5.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 20-12 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 4.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

