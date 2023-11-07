Vanderbilt hosts Presbyterian to open season

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -18.5; over/under is 136.5…

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -18.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Presbyterian Blue Hose for the season opener.

Vanderbilt finished 22-15 overall a season ago while going 14-6 at home. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Presbyterian went 5-27 overall last season while going 0-15 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 63.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.