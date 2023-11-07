Vanderbilt hosts Presbyterian to open season

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores
Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -18.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Presbyterian Blue Hose for the season opener.
Vanderbilt finished 22-15 overall a season ago while going 14-6 at home. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.
Presbyterian went 5-27 overall last season while going 0-15 on the road. The Blue Hose averaged 63.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
