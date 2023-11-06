Vanderbilt hosts Presbyterian for season opener

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -16; over/under is 139…

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -16; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the Presbyterian Blue Hose for the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 14-6 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Commodores averaged 71.9 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free throw line and 25.2 from deep.

Presbyterian finished 5-27 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Blue Hose shot 42.0% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

