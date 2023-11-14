Vanderbilt faces UNC Greensboro following Kamateros’ 21-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-0) at Vanderbilt Commodores (1-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 74-67 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Vanderbilt went 22-15 overall last season while going 14-6 at home. The Commodores averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

UNC Greensboro went 14-5 in SoCon play and 8-6 on the road last season. The Spartans gave up 64.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

