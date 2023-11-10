Vanderbilt Commodores to host South Carolina Upstate Spartans Friday

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -15;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -15; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Vanderbilt went 22-15 overall with a 14-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Commodores averaged 5.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 11-7 in Big South play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from deep.

