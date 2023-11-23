Vanderbilt Commodores face the NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack (3-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -8; over/under…

NC State Wolfpack (3-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores will face the NC State Wolfpack at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vanderbilt went 22-15 overall with a 9-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Commodores averaged 10.3 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 26.1 bench points last season.

NC State went 23-11 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

