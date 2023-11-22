Live Radio
Vanderbilt Commodores and the NC State Wolfpack square off

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:44 AM

NC State Wolfpack (3-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores square off against the NC State Wolfpack in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vanderbilt finished 22-15 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Commodores averaged 10.3 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 26.1 bench points last season.

NC State went 23-11 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 14.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

