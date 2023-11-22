Vanderbilt Commodores and the NC State Wolfpack square off

NC State Wolfpack (3-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores square…

NC State Wolfpack (3-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores square off against the NC State Wolfpack in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vanderbilt finished 22-15 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Commodores averaged 10.3 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 26.1 bench points last season.

NC State went 23-11 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 14.4 on fast breaks.

