Van Bibber scores 22, Winthrop secures 89-51 victory over Holy Cross

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Noah Van Bibber had 22 points in Winthrop’s 89-51 victory over Holy Cross on Friday night.

Van Bibber was 6 of 9 shooting, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range for the Eagles (2-2). KJ Doucet scored 15 points and Nick Johnson added 14.

Caleb Kenney led the way for the Crusaders (1-3) with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

