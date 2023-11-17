Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Van Bibber scores 22,…

Van Bibber scores 22, Winthrop secures 89-51 victory over Holy Cross

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Noah Van Bibber had 22 points in Winthrop’s 89-51 victory over Holy Cross on Friday night.

Van Bibber was 6 of 9 shooting, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range for the Eagles (2-2). KJ Doucet scored 15 points and Nick Johnson added 14.

Caleb Kenney led the way for the Crusaders (1-3) with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up