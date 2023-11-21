Valparaiso takes on Western Illinois following Stafford’s 30-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -2.5; over/under…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Isaiah Stafford scored 30 points in Valparaiso’s 87-64 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Valparaiso went 11-21 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Beacons allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Western Illinois went 2-0 in OVC play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

