Valparaiso puts home win streak on the line against Drake

Drake Bulldogs (5-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Beacons face Drake.

The Beacons have gone 4-1 in home games. Valparaiso ranks third in the MVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Connor Barrett averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 5-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Drake is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is shooting 35.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Beacons. Jahari Williamson is averaging 8.0 points for Valparaiso.

Tucker DeVries is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 15.2 points for Drake.

