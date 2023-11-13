Live Radio
Valparaiso hosts Green Bay after Reynolds’ 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:43 AM

Green Bay Phoenix (1-1) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on the Valparaiso Beacons after Noah Reynolds scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 72-56 victory against the Saint Francis (IL) Fighting Saints.

Valparaiso went 11-21 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Beacons averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

Green Bay went 3-29 overall with a 1-17 record on the road last season. The Phoenix shot 39.4% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

