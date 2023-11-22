Vaistaras’ 13 help Campbell knock off The Citadel 65-58

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Laurynas Vaistaras had 13 points in Campbell’s 65-58 victory against The Citadel on Wednesday night.…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Laurynas Vaistaras had 13 points in Campbell’s 65-58 victory against The Citadel on Wednesday night.

Vaistaras shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Fighting Camels (2-4). Anthony Dell’Orso added 10 points while shooting 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 10 rebounds. Jasin Sinani had nine points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Elijah Morgan finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-4). Winston Hill added 13 points and eight rebounds for The Citadel. In addition, AJ Smith finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

