UTSA Roadrunners begin season at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks

Western Illinois Leathernecks at UTSA Roadrunners San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 144…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at UTSA Roadrunners

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners start the season at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

UTSA went 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 76.6 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

Western Illinois went 5-9 on the road and 16-14 overall last season. The Leathernecks averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.