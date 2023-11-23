UTSA plays Jacksonville State following Fuller’s 24-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) San Antonio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (2-3)

San Antonio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Dre Fuller Jr. scored 24 points in UTSA’s 89-87 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Roadrunners are 1-0 in home games. UTSA averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gamecocks are 0-3 in road games. Jacksonville State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTSA is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Jacksonville State allows to opponents. Jacksonville State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UTSA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fuller is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Adante’ Holiman is averaging 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 34.6% for UTSA.

KyKy Tandy is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 16.6 points. Quincy Clark is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

