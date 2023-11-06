UTSA hosts Western Illinois to tip off season

Western Illinois Leathernecks at UTSA Roadrunners San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 144.5…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at UTSA Roadrunners

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners host the Western Illinois Leathernecks for the season opener.

UTSA finished 8-10 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 69.3 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

Western Illinois went 9-10 in OVC play and 5-9 on the road last season. The Leathernecks averaged 73.0 points per game last season, 34.7 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

