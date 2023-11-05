UTSA hosts Western Illinois to begin season

Western Illinois Leathernecks at UTSA Roadrunners San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 144.5…

Western Illinois Leathernecks at UTSA Roadrunners

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners host the Western Illinois Leathernecks for the season opener.

UTSA went 8-10 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 10.4 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 11.0 bench points last season.

Western Illinois finished 9-10 in OVC play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Leathernecks allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shot 46.1% from the field last season.

