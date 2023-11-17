UTSA faces Texas State after Holiman’s 22-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2) San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5;…

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays the Texas State Bobcats after Adante’ Holiman scored 22 points in UTSA’s 90-82 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

Texas State finished 16-19 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bobcats averaged 9.9 assists per game on 24.2 made field goals last season.

UTSA went 10-22 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Roadrunners shot 41.0% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

