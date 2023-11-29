UTSA faces Lamar after Holiman’s 21-point showing

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Lamar Cardinals…

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-4)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Adante’ Holiman scored 21 points in UTSA’s 90-80 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Roadrunners are 2-1 in home games. UTSA is third in the AAC in rebounding with 38.1 rebounds. Dre Fuller Jr. leads the Roadrunners with 7.6 boards.

The Cardinals have gone 0-3 away from home. Lamar ranks eighth in the Southland scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 10.0.

UTSA’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Lamar allows. Lamar has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Fuller is averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 39.5% for UTSA.

BB Knight is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 11.4 points for Lamar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.