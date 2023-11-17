UTEP takes on Austin Peay following Powell’s 23-point game

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UTEP Miners (3-0) El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -8.5;…

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UTEP Miners (3-0)

El Paso, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the Austin Peay Governors after Zid Powell scored 23 points in UTEP’s 89-76 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

UTEP went 14-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Miners averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 8.2 bench points last season.

Austin Peay went 1-13 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Governors averaged 66.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

