UTEP Miners square off against the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (4-0) vs. UTEP Miners (5-0)

San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners play the Bradley Braves in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The Miners are 5-0 in non-conference play. UTEP is the top team in the CUSA averaging 48.8 points in the paint. Zid Powell leads the Miners scoring 9.0.

Bradley finished 25-10 overall with a 7-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Braves averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

