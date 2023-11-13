UTEP hosts UCSB after Anderson’s 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at UTEP Miners (2-0) El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -2.5; over/under…

UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at UTEP Miners (2-0)

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the UTEP Miners after Cole Anderson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 82-76 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

UTEP finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Miners averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free throw line and 14.7 from 3-point range.

UCSB finished 27-8 overall with a 10-4 record on the road last season. The Gauchos averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 16.5 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.