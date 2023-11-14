Utah Valley visits Charlotte following overtime win against Sam Houston

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Charlotte 49ers followingUtah Valley’s 79-73 overtime victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Charlotte went 22-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The 49ers allowed opponents to score 62.6 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Utah Valley finished 28-9 overall last season while going 12-5 on the road. The Wolverines gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

