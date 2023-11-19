Utah Valley takes down Southern Miss 67-65 in Jacksonville Classic Bay Bracket

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 22 points as Utah Valley beat Southern Miss 67-65 Sunday to open…

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 22 points as Utah Valley beat Southern Miss 67-65 Sunday to open the Bay Bracket of the Jacksonville Classic tournament.

Toolson also added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (3-1). Jaden McClanahan scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Caleb Stone-Carrawell was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) were led by Victor Hart, who recorded 18 points. Southern Miss also got 15 points and four assists from Austin Crowley. Donovan Ivory also recorded 13 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Utah Valley will play the winner of the bracket’s second game between Cornell and Cal State Fullerton in the championship game. Southern Miss will player the loser in a consolation game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.