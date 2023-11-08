Utah Valley plays Sam Houston after Toolson’s 25-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits…

Utah Valley Wolverines (1-0) at Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Tanner Toolson scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 81-73 victory against the Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints.

Sam Houston finished 26-8 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bearkats gave up 59.3 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Utah Valley finished 14-4 in WAC action and 12-5 on the road a season ago. The Wolverines averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

