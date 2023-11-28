Utah Valley hosts Tyson and Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Cameron Tyson scored 28 points in Seattle U’s 79-67 victory over the UCSD Tritons.

The Wolverines are 2-0 in home games. Utah Valley is third in the WAC in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Trevin Dorius leads the Wolverines with 7.8 boards.

The Redhawks are 0-1 on the road. Seattle U has a 4-1 record against teams over .500.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 5.0 more points per game (71.5) than Utah Valley gives up (66.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.7% for Utah Valley.

Tyson is averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Kobe Williamson is averaging 13.2 points for Seattle U.

