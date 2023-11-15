Utah Valley faces Charlotte following overtime win

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -6.5;…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-0) at Charlotte 49ers (1-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -6.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Charlotte 49ers followingUtah Valley’s 79-73 overtime win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Charlotte finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The 49ers averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.6 last season.

Utah Valley went 12-5 on the road and 28-9 overall last season. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shot 39.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

