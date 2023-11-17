Utah Utes play the No. 6 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (4-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under…

Houston Cougars (4-0) vs. Utah Utes (3-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes will take on the No. 6 Houston Cougars at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Utah finished 17-15 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Utes averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.8 last season.

Houston finished 33-4 overall with a 28-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

