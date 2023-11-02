Utah Utes open season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is…

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes begin the season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Utah went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Utes averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 29.3 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

Eastern Washington finished 16-3 in Big Sky action and 10-7 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

