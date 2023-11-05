Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Utah Utes open season…

Utah Utes open season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes host the Eastern Washington Eagles in the season opener.

Utah finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Utes allowed opponents to score 63.8 points per game and shoot 39.8% from the field last season.

Eastern Washington finished 16-3 in Big Sky games and 10-7 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up