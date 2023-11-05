Utah Utes open season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is…

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes host the Eastern Washington Eagles in the season opener.

Utah finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Utes allowed opponents to score 63.8 points per game and shoot 39.8% from the field last season.

Eastern Washington finished 16-3 in Big Sky games and 10-7 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.