Utah Tech visits Youngstown State after Rush’s 32-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-2)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Brandon Rush scored 32 points in Youngstown State’s 99-71 victory against the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

Youngstown State went 14-3 at home last season while going 24-10 overall. The Penguins averaged 16.4 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

Utah Tech went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 6.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.