Utah Tech visits Washington State after Jones’ 21-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-2) at Washington State Cougars (3-1)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Isaac Jones scored 21 points in Washington State’s 78-57 victory over the Rhode Island Rams.

Washington State finished 10-4 at home last season while going 17-17 overall. The Cougars averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 27.3 from 3-point range.

Utah Tech went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Trailblazers averaged 13.2 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

