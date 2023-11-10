Utah Tech plays Jacksonville State following Elliott’s 24-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after David Elliott IV scored 24 points in Utah Tech’s 77-69 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Jacksonville State went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 13-18 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Utah Tech went 14-19 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 16.8 on free throws and 25.8 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

