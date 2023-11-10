Utah takes on UC Riverside following Madsen’s 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at Utah Utes (1-0) Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -16;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-0) at Utah Utes (1-0)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -16; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 101-66 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Utah went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Utes averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc last season.

UC Riverside went 9-7 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 25.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

