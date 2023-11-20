Live Radio
Utah State wins 65-62 over Akron

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 10:39 PM

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Great Osobor’s 24 points and 11 rebounds helped Utah State defeat Akron 65-62 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Josh Uduje and Mason Falslev added nine points apiece for the Aggies (4-1).

The Zips (4-1) were led in scoring by Enrique Freeman, who finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Akron also got 12 points each from Sammy Hunter and Greg Tribble.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

