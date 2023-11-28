Utah State visits Jimerson and Saint Louis

Utah State Aggies (5-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5;…

Utah State Aggies (5-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (5-2)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the Utah State Aggies after Gibson Jimerson scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 66-65 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Billikens are 4-0 in home games. Saint Louis scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-1 in road games. Utah State scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Saint Louis makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Utah State has shot at a 52.0% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hargrove Jr. is shooting 50.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 13.9 points for Saint Louis.

Darius Brown II averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Great Osobor is averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for Utah State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

