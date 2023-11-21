Utah State Aggies face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) vs. Utah State Aggies (4-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) vs. Utah State Aggies (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Aggies are 4-1 in non-conference play. Utah State has a 4-1 record against teams above .500.

The ‘Jacks have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. SFA is second in the WAC scoring 44.0 points per game in the paint led by AJ Cajuste averaging 9.0.

Utah State makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). SFA averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Utah State.

Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 10.0 points and 1.4 rebounds for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

