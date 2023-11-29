Utah hosts Coleman and Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) at Utah Utes (4-2) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-0) at Utah Utes (4-2)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the Utah Utes after Noel Coleman scored 26 points in Hawaii’s 77-66 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Utes are 2-0 in home games. Utah averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 5-0 to start the season. Hawaii averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Utah averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 14.7 points for Utah.

Coleman is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for Hawaii.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

