Utah begins season at home against Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is…

Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Utes start the season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Utah finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Utes averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

Eastern Washington went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 10-7 on the road. The Eagles averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.