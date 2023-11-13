UT Rio Grande Valley visits TCU after Elliott’s 30-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the TCU Horned Frogs after Elijah Elliott’s 30-point showing in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 100-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

TCU went 13-4 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.4 last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 15-17 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Vaqueros allowed opponents to score 78.2 points per game and shot 44.2% from the field last season.

