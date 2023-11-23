Live Radio
UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Hawaii in Palm Desert, California

The Associated Press

November 23, 2023, 3:41 AM

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Palm Desert, California.

The Vaqueros have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is the top team in the WAC with 20.2 fast break points.

Hawaii finished 22-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

