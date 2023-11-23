UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Hawaii in Palm Desert, California

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-0) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-3)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Palm Desert, California.

The Vaqueros have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is the top team in the WAC with 20.2 fast break points.

Hawaii finished 22-11 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 11.1 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.