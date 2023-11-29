UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Grand Canyon following Grant-Foster’s 25-point outing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -13.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-71 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Vaqueros are 2-0 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Antelopes play their first true road game after going 4-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Grand Canyon ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 81.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 80.1 UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Elliott is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Sherman Brashear is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Grant-Foster averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 22.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

