UT Martin wins 94-71 over Chicago State

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:17 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Sears scored 27 points as UT Martin beat Chicago State 94-71 on Saturday.

Sears added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-2). Jacob Crews added 25 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars (2-6) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 26 points. Kedrick Green added 15 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

