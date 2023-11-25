UT Martin wins 94-71 over Chicago State

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Sears scored 27 points as UT Martin beat Chicago State 94-71 on Saturday. Sears added five…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Sears scored 27 points as UT Martin beat Chicago State 94-71 on Saturday.

Sears added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-2). Jacob Crews added 25 points and eight rebounds.

The Cougars (2-6) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who posted 26 points. Kedrick Green added 15 points and four assists.

