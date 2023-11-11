UT Martin visits Mississippi State after Fort’s 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Trey Fort scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 71-56 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Mississippi State went 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 61.0 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

UT Martin finished 19-14 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 7.5 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

